The Windsor Spitfires are back in action tonight and will welcome the Sudbury Wolves to home ice.

Windsor is coming off an 8-6 win over the Flint Firebirds on Saturday evening.

The Wolves and the Spits have only met on the ice once this season where Sudbury won 9-3.

Earlier this week, Windsor jumped up to fourth on the Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings list, sitting with a 30-8-2-1 record.

The Spitfires remain in first in the West Division by a landslide at 63 points, but overall in the league they are in second place - two points behind the London Knights.

Those in attendance at tonight's game will be entered into a draw to win a pair of Detroit Lions playoff tickets for Saturday night's game against the Washington Commanders. The tickets are for the 20 yard line in row 4.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.