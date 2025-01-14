Another jump for the Windsor Spitfires in the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings.

The Spitfires are now ranked fourth in the country, one spot up from last week.

The Spits played two games last week, losing to the Knights in London and knocking off the Firebirds in Flint.

Windsor currently sits in first place in the Ontario Hockey League's West Division with 63 points and have the second best record in the OHL.

The @LondonKnights continue to find themselves in the no. 1 spot in the #CHLTop10 presented by Delta Hotels by Marriott Week 14 rankings!



?? https://t.co/Yl4oLSt0MF pic.twitter.com/Pid6XGCBHA — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) January 14, 2025

The London Knights remain the top team in the country for the seventh straight week while the Kitchener Rangers are ranked fifth and the Oshawa Generals are ranked ninth.

The Spitfires are back in action Thursday night, when they welcome the Sudbury Wolves to the WFCU Centre.