Another win for the Windsor Spitfires.

Following Friday night's 7-2 victory over Sarnia , Windsor netted the OT goal over Brantford Saturday night at the WFCU Centre.

A back-and-forth game was tied 2-2 after 60 minutes, with the need for the extra frame to decide the winner.

In OT, Ilya Protas netted his 35th goal of the season, giving the Spits the 3-2 win over the Bulldogs.

The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday when the Sarnia Sting visit the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.