The Windsor Spitfires left Sarnia stinging as they skated away from the WFCU Centre on Friday night.

The Spitfires came out swinging, skating to a 7-2 win over the Sting.

The Spits are back in action Saturday night with the Brantford Bulldogs visting the WFCU Centre.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.