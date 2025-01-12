The Windsor Spitfires are back in the win column following Friday night's loss to the London Knights .

The team travelled to Flint to take on the Firebirds Saturday night, where the Spitfires dominated the first two periods.

Heading into the third, the game was 6-2, with the Firebirds managing three unanswered goals to make it 6-5.

The Spitfires held on for the 8-6 win.

A few days off for the team before they welcome the Sudbury Wolves to the WFCU Centre on Thursday Jan. 16.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.