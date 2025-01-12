The Windsor Spitfires are back in the win column following Friday night's loss to the London Knights.
The team travelled to Flint to take on the Firebirds Saturday night, where the Spitfires dominated the first two periods.
Heading into the third, the game was 6-2, with the Firebirds managing three unanswered goals to make it 6-5.
The Spitfires held on for the 8-6 win.
A few days off for the team before they welcome the Sudbury Wolves to the WFCU Centre on Thursday Jan. 16.
Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.