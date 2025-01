Rival London Knights managed to snap the Windsor Spitfires' seven-game win streak Friday night, to take the top spot in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).

Windsor's record now sits at 29-8-2-1 on the season, second overall in the OHL.

The Spitfires head to Flint to take on the Firebirds Saturday night.

Puck-drop is set for 7 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m. on AM800.