May the force be with the Windsor Spitfires tonight as they return to the ice after a week off.

The Spits will welcome to the Kitchener Rangers to the WFCU Centre in a Star Wars themed night. The team will be wearing their limited edition Star Wars jersey's.

Windsor is coming off a win on November 30th where they claimed a 6-3 victory over the Owen Sound Attack.

The Spitfires were also bumped up the Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings list this week, moving from the 10th place spot to 6th.

Windsor continues to dominate the West Division with 40 points and a 19-6-2 record.

The Rangers are in second place in the Midwest Division with 41 points and a 19-5-2-1 record, sitting behind the London Knights.

Those attending tonight's game are encouraged to dress up in their favourite Star Wars costumes.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800 News.