May the force be with the Windsor Spitfires tonight as they return to the ice after a week off.
The Spits will welcome to the Kitchener Rangers to the WFCU Centre in a Star Wars themed night. The team will be wearing their limited edition Star Wars jersey's.
Windsor is coming off a win on November 30th where they claimed a 6-3 victory over the Owen Sound Attack.
The Spitfires were also bumped up the Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings list this week, moving from the 10th place spot to 6th.
Windsor continues to dominate the West Division with 40 points and a 19-6-2 record.
The Rangers are in second place in the Midwest Division with 41 points and a 19-5-2-1 record, sitting behind the London Knights.
Those attending tonight's game are encouraged to dress up in their favourite Star Wars costumes.
Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800 News.