The Windsor Spitfires have climbed up the list of Canadian Hockey League's Top-10 Rankings.

The Spits were barely hanging on to the 10th place spot, and have since climbed to the #6 position.

Windsor has won seven of their last 10 games sitting at a record of 19-6-2 on the season.

They have remained on the CHL Top-10 Rankings list for eight weeks in a row.

The London Knights remain in the #1 position after 18 straight victories - the longest winning streak in the CHL this season.

Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas has been leading the way for the Spits offensively, with 24 points on the season. Protas currently has a five-game point streak, tallying four goals and nine assists over that stretch.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Kings prospect and Windsor's captain Liam Greentree continues to lead the team. He has remained among the top-five leading scorers in the OHL with 26 points on the season so far.

The 18-year-old has three points or more in three of his last four appearances.

The Spitfires will be back in action on Saturday night when they welcome the Kitchener Rangers to the WFCU Centre.