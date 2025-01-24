The Windsor Spitfires will look to avoid their third-straight loss tonight as they take on the Sting in Sarnia.

The Spits are coming off back-to-back losses last weekend.

Windsor and Sarnia have only met on the ice once this season back at the end of September where the Sting won 5-4 in overtime.

Both teams are in the West Division with Windsor in first with 65 points, and Sarnia in fourth with 39 points.

Earlier this week, the Spits dropped to sixth place on the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings list.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.

The Spits will be back on home ice on Sunday afternoon.