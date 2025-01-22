The Windsor Spitfires have dropped down two spots on the latest CHL Top-10 Rankings list.

The Spits are now ranked sixth in the country.

Windsor won their game against the Sudbury Wolves last week, but lost both of their weekend games to the Barrie Colts and to the Oshawa Generals.

Despite sitting in sixth in the CHL, Windsor remains in second place overall in the Ontario Hockey League with 65 points.

The London Knights remain in first place on the Top-10 Rankings list for the eighth week in a row, and remain in first in the OHL overall.

Windsor is back in action on Friday night when they travel to Sarnia to battle the Sting.