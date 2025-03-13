The Windsor Spitfires will welcome the Soo Greyhounds to home ice this evening.

The Spits are coming off a 7-5 home win against the Erie Otters on Tuesday night.

Windsor and the Soo have met on the ice five times this season, where the Spits won three of the five matches.

Windsor's records sits at 42-16-4-1, while the Greyhounds have a 24-34-2-2 record.

The Spits will be without centre AJ Spellacy, as the Ontario Hockey League announced Wednesday afternoon that he's been suspended for two games following a game misconduct from Tuesday's game against the Otters.

#OHL Disciplinary Action:



Windsor's AJ Spellacy has been suspended for two games as a result of actions (Game Misc., Aggressor) on Mar. 11th vs. Erie. — Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 12, 2025

Tonight's game will also feature the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County rubber duck drop where the ducks will be dropped from the rafters in a way to raise money for the organization.

The closest duck to fall at centre ice will win $5,000. Raffle tickets are $10 each, which represents one of the available 2,500 rubber ducks, and tickets can be purchased at the game.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.