A unique fundraiser for the Hospice of Windsor and Essex County.

Following the success of the Rubber Duck Race in past years, the organization sought ways to make good use of the 5,000 ducks they had purchased.

Hospice executive director Katharen Bortolin says next month they will be dropping 2,500 ducks from top of the rafters from the WFCU Centre during a Windsor Spitfires game.

"The closest duck to fall at centre ice, the grand prize winner will win $5,000, and because we're only dropping 2,500, so one rubber duck purchased is a one in 2,500 chance to win $5,000," she said.

She says the drop will happen at the end of the game between the Spitfires and Soo Greyhounds on Thursday Mar. 13.

"The game will go on as normal, but make sure that if you are at the game, and you buy tickets to the game, you stay til the end because it is quite a sight to see," Bortolin said. "We did a couple test runs. Not with the 2,500, but just with a smaller amount of ducks, and it gets loud in there. It's quite a drop I have to say. It's pretty cool to see."

Bortolin says the hospice's operating dollars come from 50 per cent government funding.

"The other portion of the dollars that we raise to support patient care is all fundraised," she said. "Events like this, it's a really fun community event and a great way to bring community together, but it also raises funds that directly support patient care in Windsor and Essex County."

Raffle tickets are $10 each, which represents one of the available 2,500 rubber ducks.

On top of the grand prize, there two second and third plaze prizes available which include a signed Spitfires team jersey and signed Spitfires team hockey stick.

Organizers say the winner does not need to be present at the hockey game on Mar. 13.