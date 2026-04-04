The Windsor Spitfires will take on the Flint Firebirds in Round 2 of the OHL playoffs, with the schedule now confirmed.

Windsor eliminated the Guelph Storm from Round 1 eariler this week after sweeping the best-of-seven series 4-0.

The Firebirds also swept their first round series against the Owen Sound Attack.

The series opens with two games in Windsor, with Game 1 on Friday, April 10, at 7:05 p.m., and Game 2 on Sunday, April 12, at 4:05 p.m.

The series then shifts to Flint for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 14, at 7 p.m., and Game 4 on Thursday, April 16, at 7 p.m.

If needed, Game 5 would be played Saturday, April 18, in Windsor at 7:05 p.m., followed by Game 6 on Sunday, April 19, in Flint at 4 p.m. A deciding Game 7 would return to Windsor on Tuesday, April 21, at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets for all home games can be purchased at windsorspitfires.com .

AM800 will broadcast all games live.