The Windsor Spitfires will be without left-winger Ethan Belchetz in the rematch game against the Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie Sunday afternoon.

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) announced in a post on X that Belchetz had been suspended , pending review, as a result of a head check on a Greyhounds player the night prior.

The two teams met Saturday night at GFL Memorial Gardens, where the Spitfires managed to shutout the Greyhounds 4-0 .

Puck-drop Sunday is set for 2:07 p.m.

The pre-game show with Steve Bell gets underway at 1:52 p.m. on AM800.