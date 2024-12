The Windsor Spitfires shutout the Greyhounds in Sault Ste. Marie Saturday night.

Joey Costanzo stopped 20 shots in the 4-0 win.

The Greyhounds will have another shot at redemption as the Spits stay in the Soo for an afternoon game.

Puck-drop is set for 2:07 p.m.

Hear it live on AM800.