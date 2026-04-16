The Windsor Spitfires are looking to finish off the Flint Firebirds Thursday night.

The Spitfires are up three games to none in their second-round series.

They're coming off a 2-1 Game 3 win Tuesday night at Dort Financial Centre.

Spits defenceman Wyatt Kennedy says the team needs to pick up where they left off the last game.

"I think we did a lot of really good things," says Kennedy. "Just executed on what our coach wanted us to execute on, and then it really paid off."

He says everyone on the team has bought it.

"All the way from the first line down to the fourth line, when the coach can trust anyone that's out there on the ice, it really makes a big difference and helps us to take care of anything we need to take care of," he says.

Kennedy feels players are treating every game like it's their last.

"From our youngest guy to our oldest guy, I think everyone has really stepped up and just kind of accepted their role, and it's really helped us out."

If the Spits win Game 4, they advance to the Western Conference Final against either the Kitchener Rangers or Soo Greyhounds.

If the Firebirds stay alive, Game 5 will be back in Windsor at the WFCU Centre Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.

Puck drop for tonight's game is set for 7 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:45 p.m.