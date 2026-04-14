The Windsor Spitfires are one win away from advancing to the Western Conference championship game.

The Spits defeated the Firebirds 2-1 in Flint on Tuesday night.

Windsor's Anthony Cristoforo scored early in the first period.

In the second period, AJ Spellacy found the back of the net to take a 2-0 lead.

Early in the third period, Flint scored their first goal of the night, but were unable to tie the game up.

If Windsor wins Game 4 on Thursday night, they will advance to the third round and will play either the Kitchener Rangers, or the Soo Greyhounds.

The Spits fell to the Rangers in Round 2 of the OHL Playoffs last season in overtime of Game 7.