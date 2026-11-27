The Windsor Spitfires are in Kitchener Friday night for the back-half of a home-and-home series with the Rangers.

Kitchener pulled off a 7-4 win at the WFCU Centre Wednesday after scoring five goals in the third period to beat Windsor, who outshot the Rangers 25-to-17.

The Rangers enter action riding a nine-game winning streak while the Spitfires are 7-and-3 in their last ten games.

Kitchener will be without Ryder Roberson while Windsor won’t have Thanasi Marentette.

Both were suspended pending review by the OHL following an incident near the end of Wednesday night’s game.

Roberson fought Marentette with less than a minute left in the third period following a hit by the Spitfires winger that ended with Marentette being thrown down and hitting his head hard on the ice.

The 19-year-old would lay motionless on the ice as team trainers and medical staff attended to him before he was eventually helped off the ice by teammates.

AM800 has the broadcast from tonight’s game starting at 6:45 p.m. with the pregame show.