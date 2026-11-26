Windsor Spitfires forward Thanasi Marentette is helped up after hitting his head on the ice during a fight with Ryder Roberson of Kitchener Rangers late in the third period of a game at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

The Ontario Hockey League has issued two suspensions pending a review of an incident during Wednesday’s game at the WFCU Centre in Windsor.

The OHL posted on X that Kitchener’s Ryder Roberson (Match, Attempt to Injure) and Windsor’s Thanasi Marentette (Major, Kneeing) have each been suspended pending review as a result of the actions on Nov. 25th at Windsor.

Roberson fought Marentette with less than a minute left in the third period following a hit by the Spitfires winger that ended with Marentette being thrown down and hitting his head hard on the ice.

The 19-year-old would lay motionless on the ice as team trainers and medical staff attended to him, with the stretcher being brought out before he was eventually helped up by teammates to go to the dressing room and leave the game.

On-ice officials handed the Rangers’ Roberson a two-minute instigator penalty, a five-minute fighting major, a five-minute match penalty for a deliberate attempt to injure, and a game misconduct for instigating a fight in the last five minutes of the game.

Marentette was given a five-minute major for kneeing, a game misconduct for kneeing, and a five-minute major for fighting.

The Rangers beat Windsor 7-4 after scoring five unanswered third-period goals.

Windsor travels to Kitchener Friday night to wrap up the home-and-home series.

AM800 has the broadcast starting at 6:45 p.m. with the pregame show.