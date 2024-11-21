The Windsor Spitfires will look to avoid three straight losses tonight when they welcome the Barrie Colts to the ice.

Windsor lost both of their games last week, losing 9-3 to the Sudbury Wolves on Friday, and then losing 2-1 in overtime to the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday afternoon.

The Spits are first in the West Division with 30 points, sitting with a 14-5-2 record. Meanwhile, the Colts are first in the Central Division with 26 points and a 13-6 record.

Earlier this week, Windsor dropped to 10th place on the Canadian Hockey League Top-10 Rankings - down from 6th place the week prior.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.