The Windsor Spitfires are barely hanging on in the Canadian Hockey League Top-10 Rankings.

The Spitfires have dropped from the 6th place spot to 10th place.

Windsor lost both of their games last week, falling 9-3 to the Sudbury Wolves on Friday, and then losing 2-1 in overtime in the Soo against the Greyhounds on Sunday afternoon.

The Spitfires are currently 14-5-2 on the season, sitting in third overall in the OHL in points behind the Kitchener Rangers and the London Knights - who is in first place on the CHL Top-10 list.

Windsor will be back in action on Thursday night when they welcome the Barrie Colts to the ice at the WFCU Centre.