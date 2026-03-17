In the final home game of the 2025-26 season, the Windsor Spitfires will face-off against the Erie Otters at the WFCU Centre on Tuesday night.

The team says it will close out the season by thanking fans with giveaways, special recognitions, and other surprises throughout the night.

Windsor has met Erie three times this season and has won all three games.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.

The Spitfires will travel to London on Friday and Sault Ste. Marie