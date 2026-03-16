The Windsor Spitfires have just three games remaining in the 2025-26 regular season, with two of those games to be played on the road.

The team announced over the weekend that playoff tickets for round one were on sale.

Game one is Thursday, March 26 at 7:05 p.m., and game two is Saturday, March 28 at 7:05 p.m.

AM800 Spitfires play-by-play voice Steve Bell says the team remains optimistic going into the playoffs, even with injuries to key players like Ethan Belchetz.

"It's not easy to replace a kid that's 6'5", 230lbs, and highly skilled," he said.

"We just don't have another one of those guys sitting, waiting in the wings. Nathan Villeneuve's been injured recently, he's out of the lineup. Cole Davis, one of the fastest players on the team. He's still injured out of the lineup."

Bell said post-season play will serve as sort of a test for the team.

"Some of the young kids are going to have to step up even more than they have for the Spits to have success here in the playoffs," said Bell.

He said the team will also need good goaltending.

"Joey Costanzo for the most part has been really good all season long. He's the all-time leader in terms of wins as a Spitfire goaltender. So they're going to need good goaltending and really it's going to help too to get back at least a couple of the bodies," he said.