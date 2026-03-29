The Windsor Spitfires are looking to take a stranglehold of their first round series after taking the first two games at home.

Captain Liam Greentree scored twice including an empty netter to ice a 4-1 win over the Guelph Storm in game two Saturday night.

"Good game. I mean, winning at home in the playoffs is huge." said defenceman Carson Woodall who assists on Greentree's game winner on the powerplay in the second period. "Joe (netminder Joey Costanzo) played great. Wally's (head coach Greg Walters) has got the guys under control. I thought our best players were our best players tonight. Overall good game. You know, hoping for the best for the guys that are feeling it.

Woodall was referring to injured players like Beksultan Makysh who took a heavy spill in the third period. The rookie forward was skating hard towards the Spitfires bench to intercept the Guelph puck carrier when he hit a rut in the ice and flipped in the air. According to reports the rut was to the cement.

Head coach Greg Walters did not have an update on Makysh's status following the game.

Although scores in the first two games have not been as lopsided as scores in the Flint-Owen Sound series featuring the 3rd seed and 6th seed (8-1, 11-1), Walters was very pleased with his team's play in game two.

"We were great, both ends of the rink. Had a ton of zone time there. Had a ton of chances there. Jovanovski is playing well. When we do break down, Joey's been good. Special teams battle. It's been great for us." Walters said.

The series shifts to Guelph. Game three is Tuesday night while game four is set for Thursday. If the series is extended, Game five would be in Windsor Saturday, April 4th.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Bob Bellacicco