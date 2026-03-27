A shutout win for the Spitfires to open the Ontario Hockey League playoffs.

Windsor downed the Guelph Storm 4-0 Thursday night at the WFCU Centre.

Joey Costanzo made 20 saves in the win while Liam Greentree had a goal and an assist.

Windsor is back in action at home to the Storm Saturday night in a game you can catch on AM800 starting at 6:50 p.m.