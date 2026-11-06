Spitfires extend winning streak to five with 4-3 win in Peterborough

Petes' defenceman Carson Cameron and Spitfires forward Caden Harvey battle in front of the net, November 5, 2026.

Andrew Robinson’s power play goal with just over three minutes left in the third period lifted the Windsor Spitfires to a 4-3 win over the Petes in Peterborough Thursday night.

Max Brocklehurst had a goal and an assist for the Spitfires, who extended their winning streak to five games.

Thanasi Marentette and Michal Svrcek also scored for Windsor.

Michael Newlove, the OHL’s reigning goalie of the week, stopped 23 of 26 shots in picking up the win.

The Spitfires continue their eastern Ontario road trip with a stop in Ottawa Friday night.

AM800’s coverage with Steve Bell begins with the pre-game show at 6:45 p.m.