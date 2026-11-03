Spits’ Newlove named OHL Goaltender of the Week

A goalie for the Windsor Spitfires is being recognized for an outstanding week.

Michael Newlove has been announced as the OHL’s Goaltender of the Week.

Newlove went 3-0 this week, with three consecutive shutouts, 81 saves and a perfect 1.000 save percentage.

The 19-year-old stopped 27 shots against Erie in the Spitfires’ 3-0 win over the Otters on Thursday.

He then made 24 saves and added an assist in Owen Sound on Saturday in Windsor’s 8-0 victory.

Newlove wrapped up the weekend with 30 shots saved in Brampton where the Spits won 3-0 over the Steelheads.

This marks his fifth shutout of his OHL career. This is the sixth stretch of three straight shutouts in league history and the second by a Spitfire after Michael DiPietro in 2016.

Newlove is 5-4-2-1 on the season with a 2.56 goals-against average, .894 save percentage and three shutouts over 12 games this season.

The Spitfires will be back in action on Thursday night in Peterborough where they’ll face the Petes.