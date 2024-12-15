The Windsor Spitfires closed out their home-and-home series against the London Knights with a win at the WFCU Centre Saturday night.

Jack Nesbitt’s goal in the third period gave the Spits the lead and eventual 3-2 victory over the Knights.

The night prior, the Knights won 4-2 at Canada Life Place in London .

Next up the Spits will welcome the Guelph Storm to town on Thursday Dec. 19 for the annual Christmas party game.

Fans will enjoy holiday themed decorations, seasonal music, and special activities.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be in the fan zone, taking pictures with attendees.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

Hear it live on AM800.