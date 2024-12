The Windsor Spitfires dropped the first of two games against rival London Knights on Friday night.

The home-and-home series kicked-off at Canada Life Place in London night where the Knights skated to a 4-2 win.

The Spits return home Saturday night to host London.

Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.