Another great day for local sports as another Windsor Spitfires player is drafted to the NHL.

Rounds 2 through 7 of the 2024 NHL Draft took place on Saturday, and saw AJ Spellacy selected during the picks.

The 18-year-old was selected 72nd overall in the third round to the Chicago Blackhawks.

Spellacy recorded 38 points, 21 goals and 17 assists, in 67 OHL games this past season.

This comes just one day after his teammate and captain, Liam Greentree, was selected 26th overall in the first round by the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.