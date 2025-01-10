Another trade for the Windsor Spitfires ahead of the trade deadline.

The Spits have acquired defenceman Wyatt Kennedy from the North Bay Battalion in exchange for Adrian Manzo, Kitchener's 2nd round pick in 2025, Barrie's 3rd round pick in 2026, Barrie's 4th round pick in 2027, and a conditional 8th round pick in 2027.

The 19-year-old is a native of Vars, Ontario, and was drafted by the Battalion in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection.

So far this season, Kennedy has played in 36 games in Kingston and has recorded one goal and 10 assists for 11 points. He has a total of 173 games played and 37 points.

Bill Bowler, the general manager of the Spits, says that Kennedy is a big body with a veteran presence, and that he's played in a lot of important games over the last few years.

Bowler adds that Kennedy is perfect for the group.

On Wednesday, Windsor acquired forward Luke McNamara from the Kingston Frontenacs in exchange for Niagara's 5th round pick in 2025.

The OHL trade deadline is Friday at 12 p.m.