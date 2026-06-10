Snyder says Gordie Howe bridge opening will strengthen Canada-U.S. ties

‘A big win for all of us’: Former Michigan governor reacts to Gordie Howe Bridge opening

Former Michigan governor Rick Snyder says the Gordie Howe International Bridge moving closer to opening is a major milestone, calling it a win for both countries after years of work.

Snyder signed the 2012 agreement that made the bridge possible, securing the cross-border deal with Canada.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Friday afternoon as officials meet in the middle of the bridge.

Speaking on CTV’s Power Play with Vassy Kapelos, Snyder said seeing the project reach this stage is exciting.

“It’s great to see this level of progress because getting this bridge open is a big win for all of us, on both sides of the border for North America and our relationship. It’s a wonderful achievement,” he said.

He said the crossing that will connect Windsor, Ont., and Detroit, MI., is a generational project.

“This asset’s going to be there, this bridge hopefully will be there 125 plus years,” Snyder said.

“If you think about it in that context, what an incredible accomplishment, and what an incredible additional bond between our two countries.”

In February, President Donald Trump threatened to block the opening, arguing the U.S. should be compensated first.

Snyder said the bridge should open once it’s ready, regardless of political issues.

“All reports from both sides is everyone said they’re ready to go, the staffing’s ready, everything else is in place, so to have a multi-billion dollar asset that is only going to be to the mutual benefit of both countries on an individual basis, a commercial base, and a friendship basis, I don’t know how you could keep it closed for long without having major ramifications in a negative fashion,” he said.

Snyder added that after years working on the project, he’s looking forward to finally walking the bridge himself and seeing it open to the public.