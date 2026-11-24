Handcuffs, car keys and a full mug of beer are shown in this police image representing impaired driving. (File photo/Ontario Provincial Police/Facebook)

Windsor police have charged six motorists with impaired driving in a series of unrelated incidents between November 20 and 22.

The cases involve four men and two women ranging in age from 22 to 54.

One traffic stop downtown led to the seizure of suspected cocaine, opioid pills, and prescription-strength painkillers.

Other incidents included a motorcycle crash, two arrests at the Gordie Howe International Bridge involving Canada Border Services Agency officers, a report of dangerous driving at a Tecumseh Road East business, and a driver who allegedly entered the wrong property before being arrested after a brief struggle.

Several of the motorists are accused of having blood-alcohol levels exceeding the legal limit, while two others face charges for refusing to provide breath samples. Additional charges include dangerous driving, drug possession, and resisting a peace officer.

All charges have yet to be tested in court.

The arrests come as Windsor police take part in the province-wide Festive R.I.D.E. campaign, with increased roadside spot checks and enforcement running through January 1.

Anyone who suspects an impaired driver is urged to call 911.