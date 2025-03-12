Additional measles exposure points are being identified.

CK Public Health is advising the community of six new exposure locations.

On Monday, two additional cases of measles in the region were confirmed - bringing the total to three confirmed cases.

Potential exposure points were identified by the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) including the Toldo Lancer Centre on College Avenue in Windsor, Chick-Fil-A on Howard Avenue in Windsor, and the TMC Urgent Care Walk-In Clinic on Main Street East in Kingsville.

On Tuesday afternoon, additional exposure points were issued including:

Ebenezer Christian School - Ballhawks Practice (485 McNaughton Ave., E Chatham) on March 4 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. Angela Merici Catholic School - After School (801 McNaughton Ave., W Chatham) on March 6 from 5:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. Chatham Christian School - Badminton Practice (475 Keil Dr., S Chatham) on March 4 to March 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. YMCA Chatham (101 Courthouse Ln., Chatham) on March 6 from 12:45 p.m. to 4:05 p.m. Municipality of Chatham-Kent Tilbury Municipal Office (17 Superior St., Tilbury) on March 3 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. ONroute Tilbury - 401 Westbound on March 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Individuals present during these timeframes who are not up-to date on vaccinations are asked to CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.

If you are experiencing symptoms of measles and need to visit a healthcare provider, emergency department or walk-in clinic, call first and tell them you have had an exposure and measles symptoms.

Symptoms can include a fever, runny nose, cough, drowsiness, irritability, and red eyes. A red rash appears on the face three to seven days after the start of the above symptoms. The rash may start from the face and progress down the body.