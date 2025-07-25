A Windsor Police officer is not at fault for a collision with a cyclist earlier this year.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) states that a Windsor Police Service officer didn't commit a criminal offence after a cyclist was hit on April 6.

A 46-year-old man was on his bicycle when he was hit by the officer.

The officer was on their way to a call when the collision happened.

The man was transported to Windsor Regional Hospital and admitted. He sustained rib, hip, and collarbone fractures.

It was concluded that the collision occurred as result of the cyclist failing to check for approaching traffic before entering onto Assumption Street from the alley.

-with files from CTV Windsor