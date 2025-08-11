After an OPP officer in Kingsville used force to arrest a man which resulted in injury, SIU has determined the officer used reasonable force.

The incident occurred on April 17, 2025 , when the officer allegedly observed a prohibited driver enter a parking lot.

The officer decided to arrest the 26-year-old driver and asked him to step out of the vehicle.

According to police, the man put up a struggle when the officer attempted to bring the man’s arms behind his back.

Additional officers helped put the man into custody, but he was left with a severely fractured right ankle after examination at hospital, officials say.

SIU Director Joseph Martino has determined there are no reasonable grounds the officer committed a criminal offence in regard to the man’s arrest and injury.

-Written by CTV Windsor's Lauren Kuivenhoven