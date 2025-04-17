The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called in following a traffic stop in Kingsville.

Provincial Police say a vehicle was stopped on Remark Drive around 1:40 a.m. Thursday when an incident occurred that led to the driver being injured.

The driver and an officer were assessed on scene by Essex-Windsor EMS and the driver was taken to hospital.

The OPP notified the SIU which has invoked its mandate.

No other details are available.

OPP Forensic Identification Services, the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit, and OPP Essex County Crime Unit are helping with the investigation.