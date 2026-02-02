The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has cleared Windsor police of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of a 58-year-old man last September .

Police were called to a home near Stanley Street and Lillian Avenue, in the Remington Park neighbourhood, after the man told 911 he was suicidal, intoxicated, and threatened to shoot both himself and responding officers.

A standoff followed and the SIU said he repeatedly pointed what appeared to be a real handgun at officers.

Police tried to negotiate, but when the man came back onto the porch and raised the weapon again, officers opened fire.

He was taken to hospital and died two days later.

The man's gun was determined to be a replica pellet gun, but police reasonably believed it was a real firearm at the time.

SIU Director Joseph Martino reviewed all evidence and ruled officers acted lawfully.