The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the 58-year-old man shot by Windsor police on Thursday afternoon has passed away.

The SIU said police were called to the the area of Stanley Street and Lillian Avenue where they found a man in the backyard of a home who reportedly wanted to hurt himself.

Originally the SIU reported the man discharged his firearm in the direction of the officers. Further investigation found the man pointed his firearm in the direction of the officers and then went inside the residence.

Officers tried to negotiate with him, however, while the man was still armed, the SIU said he came out of the home and three officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck.

He was taken to hospital for treatment.

The SIU said in a release that he had died on Saturday morning in hospital.

Five investigators and three forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.