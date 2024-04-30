City officials say the intersection of University Avenue West and Church Street will remain closed in all directions until late Wednesday afternoon.

According to a city release, crews are on the scene to start repairs to a sinkhole that appeared late Monday afternoon.

The city says crews closed off the area quickly on Monday without incident when the sinkhole first appeared.



Some of the repair work may include some excavating.



The area within a one-block radius of the sinkhole in each direction is also shutdown to traffic.



Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

