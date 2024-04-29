A local resident is in shock after the road fell in right near her home.

"I've never seen anything like this," says Tina Labbate.

Windsor Police responded to University Avenue and Church Street on Monday evening around 5:30 p.m. after a sinkhole was reported in the middle of the intersection.

Labbate, who lives right near the intersection, says she was shocked when she returned from her walk to see the sinkhole and police surrounding the area.

A number of police responded to the scene, as well as ENWIN Utilities who say it's not a watermain issue.

The City stated Monday evening that the closure will remain in effect until at least 9 a.m. Tuesday, April 30, when it can be further assessed.

Labbate says after a short downpour of rain she went out for a quick walk.

"I came out, I came this way there was nothing there. I went the opposite direction, went three blocks around, came back and the road is all blocked off and there's this great big sinkhole."



She says she's wondering if it is weather related.



"Did not hear anything, did not see anything, other than I'm thinking it was like a downburst."

She says it was a shock.

"Well I'm concerned about our neighbourhood for sure, but, who is expecting a sinkhole to open up in the middle of the intersection?"

Officials with the City of Windsor state that no one was injured as a result of the sinkhole.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route for the meantime.