Signals repaired at busy Essex intersection after week-long outage

The intersection of Talbot Street and Maidstone Avenue in Essex, Ont. July 2026. (Source: Town of Essex)

Traffic signals at a busy Essex intersection have been repaired.

Over the final weekend of June, crews doing underground utility work hit an electrical line knocking out the traffic signals at the intersection of Talbot Street and Maidstone Avenue.

A temporary solution had been in place including the installation of stop signs for all sides, and the removal of the left turning lane from Talbot onto Maidstone to prevent confusion.

The utility work was part of Essex Centre’s Maidstone-Talbot intersection improvement project.

Improvements are to include improved right turn lanes, new left hand turn lanes, the start of the future multi-use pathways, new traffic signals, new watermain, improved streetlighting, new storm sewers, new concrete sidewalk, and new asphalt.

The town says contractors are expected back on site within the month to continue work, however, it is not known when a full closure of the intersection will take place.