Signal outage continues at busy Essex intersection

Traffic signals remain out at a busy Essex intersection.

Underground utility work began this past weekend as part of Essex Centre’s Maidstone-Talbot intersection improvement project.

Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Jake Morassut says a damaged electrical line at Talbot Street West and Maidstone Avenue is behind the problem.

“One of the utility providers doing the relocations hit one of the electrical lines in the ground, which is impacting the intersection, so all the lights are not working currently,” Morassut said.

He says there’s no timeline for a fix, but traffic is moving safely so far with a temporary setup.

“At the intersection currently, it’s a four way stop now,” he said.

“We have put up stop signs at the intersection for all all sides, and we removed the left turning lane from Talbot onto Maidstone to prevent extra confusion when people are at the intersection knowing who goes first.”

The town says motorists can still turn left onto Maidstone Avenue but must do so from the through lane.

Morassut reminds drivers to stay alert.

“Anytime you’re at an intersection, whether there’s a light or not, you still should be looking both ways to make sure that it’s safe for crossing,” he said.

“People do run red lights even when those lights are there. Not that specific set of lights, but just anywhere. So always use caution when you’re approaching any intersection and definitely watch out for pedestrians as they can also be utilizing in the intersection.”

Morassut adds the town is working towards costing out solutions.