About 100 people will be showing their brave this weekend.

The 2nd annual Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation "Show Us Your Brave" campaign takes place Saturday, June 21 in downtown Windsor.

Speaking on AM800's Mornings with Mike & Meg, cancer centre foundation marketing & communications manager Brandy Coulsey says participates will rappel the CIBC building on Riverside Drive at Ouellette Avenue.

She says it's the second year for the all-day event.

"Last year we had two ropes, this year we've got three going and we got about 100 participates," she says. "Participates will start at 9 a.m. going down the ropes and they will continue all day until about 5 o'clock."

Coulsey says cancer patients are brave.

"We can all look at different ways that we can show bravery and that we need to show bravery and we can really resonate with that whether it's cancer or not but truly to relate that to somebody who doesn't have the choice," says Coulsey.

Last year's campaign raised more than $350,000.

This year's fundraising goal is $350,000 and money raised supports the Windsor Cancer Centre.

Earlier this week, the cancer centre foundation posted on social media, saying more than $251,000 has been raised.