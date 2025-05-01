The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is asking the community to 'show us your brave.'

The foundation has launched its 2nd annual Show Us Your Brave campaign.

The campaign asks the community to make a pledge to raise funds and face something that fear has held you back from experiencing.

Foundation executive director Houida Kassem says as part of the campaign, more than 100 people will rappel down the CIBC building in downtown Windsor on June 21.

She says the campaign asks people to step outside of their comfort zone and show their brave.

"If we're taking about fear and we're talking about bravery, there's something right there or decide to do something yourself," she says. "It could be something like I've sang in front of a group of people and done karaoke so I'm going to raise some funds, if I reach those funds I'm going to be out there and I'm going to be singing a song."

Kassem says local cancer patients rappelled down the 170-foot building last year.

"What was really cool last year, I can tell you we saw patients who rappelled and what was so interesting is watching the reaction on their faces once they got down," says Kassem.

Aliya Jasey is a childhood cancer survivor.

She was diagnosed with leukemia when she was four-years-old and was in and out of hospital until about seven-years-old.

Jasey has been in remission since than and is now 19-year-old.

She says she'll be participating in the rappelling event.

"I'm a little nervous but I think it will be fun to prove to myself that I can do even more hard things and just show others that even going through these hard times that you can still do everything you put your heart into," says Jasey.

Last year's campaign raised more than $350,000.

This year's fundraising goal is $350,000 and money raised supports the Windsor Cancer Centre.