Show Us Your Brave campaign raises 400k

Nina Mastrogiacomo rappels the CIBC building in downtown Windsor on Brave Day, May 2026.

The Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation is thanking the community after another successful “Show Us Your Brave” campaign.

The month-long campaign started on May 1 and raised $400,000 for the Windsor Cancer Centre.

The funds will support advancements in equipment, patient comfort initiatives, and programs that enhance the overall patient experience.

Foundation executive director Houida Kassem says a highlight of the campaign was ‘Brave Day,’ where 115 people rappelled the CIBC building in downtown Windsor on May 23.

She says the campaign has been running for three years.

“In the course of the three years, our community has raised $1.2 million,” she says. “It is beyond exciting.”

AM800-News-Show-Us-Your-Brave-Results-2-June-2026 Nina Mastrogiacomo taking part in the 2026 Brave Day, May 2026. (Windsor Cancer Centre Foundation)

Kassem says the community took on the challenge, and many stepped out of their comfort zone.

“There were over 2,000 donations, 115 participants, and over $400,000 raised through our Show Us Your Brave campaign,” says Kassem.

She says Brave Day will return in 2027.

“The campaign itself will continue, but the actual rappel on Brave Day we had debated, and just because of the resounding response from people, we will be back again next year again to rappel that 175-foot CIBC building and watch our community show us what brave looks like,” she says.

This year’s fundraising goal was $400,000.