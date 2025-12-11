Court records show former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore remained jailed less than 24 hours after he was fired for what the university said was an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

The Washtenaw County Jail did not provide information Wednesday night about why the 39-year-old Moore was detained or details on his bond.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday afternoon.

Pittsfield Township police said officers took a person into custody after investigating an alleged assault.

The police statement did not mention anyone by name. Michigan said it fired Moore for cause after finding evidence of his relationship with the staffer.