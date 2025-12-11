Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore has been jailed, according to court records.

He was detained on Wednesday, just hours after he was fired for what the university said was an "inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

According to the Washtenaw County Jail, the 39-year-old Moore had been booked into the facility as of Wednesday evening.

The jail's records did not provide any information about why Moore was detained or whether any court appearances were scheduled.

In response to media inquiries about Moore, Pittsfield Township Police Department said officers took a person into custody after investigating an alleged assault.

The police statement did not mention anyone by name.