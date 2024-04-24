A 24-year-old man wanted for sexual assault of a minor has been arrested in Brantford.

According to Windsor police, Carlos Leon was arrested and brought back to Windsor late Tuesday night.



Police say he faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, failure to comply with a release order, and breach of probation.



As AM800 news reported last week, the Major Crimes Unit started an investigation after receiving information that a man sexually assaulted a girl under the age of 16-years-old.



Police say Leon has previous convictions for sexual offences.

