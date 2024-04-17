Windsor Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 24-year-old man wanted for sexual assault of a minor.

Earlier this month, the Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving information that an adult male sexually assaulted a female under the age of 16-years-old.

As a result, Carlos Leon is wanted on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference, and breach of probation.

Leon has previous convictions for sexual offences.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.

